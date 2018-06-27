Longmont-based brewery SKEYE Brewing closes

LONGMONT — SKEYE Brewing, a Longmont craft brewery, closed on Monday, according to a post on the company’s Facebook.

“Dear friends, it is with great sadness that we will be permanently closing SKEYE Brewing on Monday. We thank you all for an amazing journey over the last three years….,” the company posted on June 23, adding that there would be a concert later that night and comedy on Sunday.

SKEYE had a GoFundMe campaign started on June 5 seeking $10,000 to keep the brewery open. As of publication the campaign had raised $485 from eight donors.

On its website, SKEYE had a post linking to the campaign. “We love you and want to stay around and grow in the community,” the post read. “Community makes the difference so thank you for all of the support you have given us in the past and the future.”

A representative for SKEYE was reached via the company’s Facebook page and declined to comment.