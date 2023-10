Loveland Hooters employee named 2024 calendar’s ‘Miss December’

Hooters employees featured in the 2024 Hooters Calendar. Courtesy Hooters.

LOVELAND — Olivia Lorenzo, an employee of the Hooters restaurant location in Loveland, is Miss December in the 2024 Hooters Calendar.

For each calendar sold, one dollar will go to the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund.

Next year marks the 40th year of the Hooters Calendar.