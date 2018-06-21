Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Jay’s Bistro returns to local ownership

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — Two long-time employees of Jay’s Bistro have bought the restaurant and jazz bar and returned it to local ownership.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reported that Colin Randall and Rhys Edmunds have purchased the restaurant and plan to remodel it this summer. They plan to maintain much of what made Jay’s an institution in the community but give it “new life.”

The restaurant is located at 135 W. Oak St. Existing staff members continue to have positions, the newspaper reported.

Jay’s was created by Jay and Jackie Witlin but in the past few years has had out of town ownership.

 


 



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>