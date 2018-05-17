Myklebust returns to DORA as deputy executive director

DENVER — Chris Myklebust has returned to the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies after a short stint in the private sector.

Myklebust was appointed earlier this week by its executive director, Marguerite Salazar, to serve as deputy executive director.

Myklebust left DORA about six months ago to start the consulting firm Tempest Global Inc. in Arvada.

He had been the state’s bank and financial services commissioner, overseeing two financial divisions — the Division of Banking and the Division of Financial Services.

“Chris brings both vision and experience in creating a fair regulatory environment and building public trust while keeping consumers’ interests at heart,” Salazar said in a prepared statement. “Plus, Chris comes to this position knowing DORA inside and out. As a former division leader himself, he can adeptly support all DORA divisions with their strategic performance objectives. I couldn’t be more pleased that he said ‘yes’ to returning to DORA in this new role.”

Myklebust was appointed as Colorado’s state bank commissioner in July 2015. Prior to that, he had served as the state commissioner of financial services from 2006 to 2015.

In April 2017, he was appointed as commissioner for both the Division of Banking and the Division of Financial Services. Myklebust left DORA on Nov. 30, 2017 to start Tempest Global.