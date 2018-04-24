Midtown Fort Collins site to be redeveloped for business

FORT COLLINS — A site near the MAX bus rapid transit line won’t be used for apartments after all, according to a report in the Fort Collins Coloradoan.

Two developers had proposed apartments on the site north of Whole Foods at 2105 and 2111 S. College Ave. Those plans raised concerns about parking.

The property’s new owner, a group led by Luke McFetridge, now says that the buildings on the site will be kept largely intact but be renovated to accommodate businesses on the sites.

McFetridge bought the properties in March for $1.6 million, according to the Coloradoan report. He plans to find tenants that will complement each other — in terms of the businesses they conduct and the hours that they draw customers.