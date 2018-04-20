Brinkman finishing construction on Copperleaf  Place

FORT COLLINS — Real estate developer Brinkman said on Thursday it expects to open Copperleaf Place, a luxury apartment complex in midtown Fort Collins, sometime in June.

Copperleaf, on which construction began a year ago, consists of two three-story buildings and one two-story building and has 94 units made up of studio, one-, one-and-a-half, two -and two-and-a-half bedroom options. It is located at the intersection of South Shields Street and Horsetooth Road.

Each apartment will include a private patio or balcony and a full-size washer and dryer.

Other amenities include a 24-hour fitness center with Peloton bikes, a community dog park, off-street parking, optional garage storage and interior amenities such as high ceilings, modern finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

Pre-leasing already has begun.

The project team includes Fort Collins-based Brinkman Construction, Infusion Architects in Loveland, Interwest Consulting Group in Windsor and The Birdsall Group in Berthoud.