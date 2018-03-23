Unemployment rates hold steady in NoCo, Boulder Valley

DENVER — The unemployment rates in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties were unchanged in February compared with January, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s monthly jobs report released Friday.

The jobless rate for February in Boulder, Broomfield and Larimer counties was 2.9 percent, while it was 3.1 in Weld County.

Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties were up one-tenth of a percentage point compared with February a year ago, while Boulder County’s unemployment rate increased two-tenths of a percentage point from a year ago.

In Boulder, 185,861 people held jobs in February, while 5,471 were looking for work. Larimer County had 192,306 people working with 5,738 seeking a job. Weld County had 156,845 people employed with 4,960 looking for work, and Broomfield County had 37,615 workers and 1,120 people seeking employment.

According to a survey of households, the unemployment rate in Colorado was unchanged from January to February at 3 percent. The number of people actively participating in the labor force increased 7,600 over the month to 3,041,700 and the number of people reporting themselves as employed increased 7,800 to 2,949,500, causing the number of unemployed to decrease 100. Due to rounding, the unemployment rate was unchanged from January at 3 percent.

The U.S. unemployment rate was also unchanged in February at 4.1 percent.