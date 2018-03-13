Madwire leases more space, expects to have 1,200 workers by 2021

FORT COLLINS — Madwire, a marketing software and service company based in Fort Collins, has signed a lease for 102,000 square feet of office space at 3405 S. Timberline Road in southeast Fort Collins.

Madwire, which currently employs 500 people at a nearby location on Harmony Road, expects to grow its Northern Colorado operations to 1,200 employees over the next three years. Madwire will maintain its current office at 3420 East Harmony Road, about three miles from 3405 S. Timberline Road. The company anticipates moving half of its team to the new building by January 2019, once renovations are complete.

Madwire specializes in designing, developing and launching creative marketing solutions for small businesses through its marketing platform: Marketing 360.

Located at the northwest corner of Timberline and Horsetooth roads, the 158,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1979 and previously was a chip-manufacturing plant for LSI Logic.

In 2016, 2001 Danfield LLC of Fort Collins purchased the building and 12.5 acres for $5.65 million from California-based LSI Corp. and began converting it to office space. At the time, the address of the building was changed from 2001 Danfield Court. The property includes a cafeteria and fitness center and is near to bike trails, retail and other services.

Peter Kast and Pete Kelly with CBRE in Fort Collins represented the building’s landlord in the lease deal that starts in November.

“Madwire is a company that prioritizes its employee experience and company culture, so it was important for it to find the right space and to stay close to the current office,” Kast said in a prepared statement. “As demand for Madwire’s services continues to rise, 3405 South Timberline was one of the only buildings in the area that was large enough to accommodate the company’s impressive growth,” he said.

In 2016, Madwire moved from three sites in Loveland to consolidate under one roof in Fort Collins, reducing commute times for roughly 65 percent of its employee base at the time.

The company has been recognized multiple times on Glassdoor’s national Best Places to Work list, ranking No. 1 in 2015 among small- to medium-size companies. It has also been named an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company in America for five years straight.