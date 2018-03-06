Boulder County Business Hall of Fame selects Class of 2018

LONGMONT —The Boulder County Business Hall of Fame has selected its Class of 2018.
The inductees will be honored at a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., April 25, at the Plaza Convention Center, 1850 Industrial Circle in Longmont.
This year’s inductees are:
- David Bolduc, founder and owner, Boulder Book Store.
- Gina Day and Diane Greenlee, co-owners, Boulder Beer Co.
- Heidi Ganahl, founder, Camp Bowwow.
- Dave Query, founder and chef, Big Red F.
- Clair Volk, founder, Volk and Associates.
- The Winter Family, founders and owners, Golden Transfer Co.
Tickets to the luncheon may be purchased by contacting Ashley Cawthorn at 970-232-3152, acawthorn@bizwest.com or click here.
To become a sponsor of the 2018 Boulder County Business Hall of Fame program and event, contact Nic Morse, 970-237-6338, or nmorse@bizwest.com.
