Boulder County Business Hall of Fame selects Class of 2018

LONGMONT —The Boulder County Business Hall of Fame has selected its Class of 2018.

The inductees will be honored at a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., April 25, at the Plaza Convention Center, 1850 Industrial Circle in Longmont.

This year’s inductees are:

David Bolduc, founder and owner, Boulder Book Store.

Gina Day and Diane Greenlee, co-owners, Boulder Beer Co.

Heidi Ganahl, founder, Camp Bowwow.

Dave Query, founder and chef, Big Red F.

Clair Volk, founder, Volk and Associates.

The Winter Family, founders and owners, Golden Transfer Co.

Tickets to the luncheon may be purchased by contacting Ashley Cawthorn at 970-232-3152, acawthorn@bizwest.com or click here.

To become a sponsor of the 2018 Boulder County Business Hall of Fame program and event, contact Nic Morse, 970-237-6338, or nmorse@bizwest.com.