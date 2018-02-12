Virginia group acquires Plaza Hotel, conference center

LONGMONT — A Virginia-based hotel management group has acquired the Best Western Plus Plaza Hotel and Plaza Convention Center in Longmont from a corporation run by the Pratt family.

Chester, Va.-based Shamin Hotels purchased the Plaza campus for $11.5 million in a deal finalized last Wednesday, said Sunil Patel, Shamin’s area manager. Patel told BizWest today that the company plans to renovate the hotel and conference center.

The campus, along Ken Pratt Boulevard in southwest Longmont, includes the 210-room hotel, built in 1982, as well as the 36,000-square-foot conference center and a restaurant space that for the past four years has been leased to Smokin’ Dave’s Bar-B-Q and Taphouse.

Shamin Hotels, in business for 31 years, includes 51 hotels in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and Florida. It owns, operates and develops hotels under the Hilton, Marriott, Intercontinental, Starwood and Hyatt flags. The hotel in Longmont will be its first Best Western property and its first outside the Southeast.

“Shamin was looking to come west, so it was a great match for both of us,” said Al Linton, general manager and chief executive of Pratt Management Co. “We are very pleased to bring the Shamin Hotels to Longmont to continue the long-term hospitality needs of the community.

Chad Hansen will remain as general manager for operations in Longmont, Hinton said. “The operations and staff will remain intact.”

“The Pratt family is proud to have served the Longmont community’s hospitality needs since 1982,” Linton said in a media release.

“We congratulate the Pratt family and the Plaza Hotel Corp. on a successful 36-year history and look forward to building upon the strong foundation they have created,” added Patel.

Ontario, Calif.-based Marcus and Millichap Real Estate Investment brokered the purchase, Patel said.

Pratt Management Co. still owns four other light-industrial buildings in southwest Longmont.