Denver juice company relocate for larger South Broadway location

DENVER — A Denver juice company is growing out of its RiNo spot and relocating to a roomier store on South Broadway.

Pressed Juice Daily will gain about 50 percent more space when it moves its kitchen and shop from 1219 E. 36th Ave. to 2120 S. Broadway, reports BusinessDen.

Pressed Juice Daily has a five-year lease at the new location, which used to be a Subway. The company plans to open in early March.

The decision to move stemmed from the landlord of the previous building announcing it would be redeveloped. At 800-square-feet, co-owners Adam Ciancola and Christian Davis decided to look for something bigger, BusinessDen reported.

The two settled on the new 1,200-square-foot building, where they will make 100 gallons a day of 18 different types of juices.