Sandwich franchise plans to open locations across the Front Range

FORT COLLINS and BOULDER — Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, a Las Vegas-based sandwich franchise, has signed agreements to bring new restaurants to Colorado, as well as to South Dakota and Delaware, in 2018.

The brand’s specialty is to slow roast whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shred them each morning to be featured in sub sandwiches.

Restaurateur Ken Cornett has a 12-unit development deal for Colorado. The first two or three locations are expected to open in 2019. Cornett is eyeing Denver, Fort Collins and Boulder as the first markets.

He also has plans to open six Capriotti’s restaurants in Northern Utah.

Capriotti’s jumped more than 200 spots on this year’s Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list, putting the brand at No. 259.

The average initial investment for starting a Capriotti’s franchise is $376,000.

The company has 100 locations in 18 states and plans to expand to 500 locations nationwide by 2025.