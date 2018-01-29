Home » Industry News » Technology

Zayo purchases Neutral Path for $31.5 million

By Jensen Werley — 

BOULDER — Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) is acquiring the assets of Neutral Path Communications and Near North Partners for $31.5 million.

Neutral Path is a long haul infrastructure provider with a fiber network in the Midwest.

The deal will add 452 route miles to Zayo’s network, including a unique route from Minneapolis to Omaha.

Zayo will be able to sell multi-city dark fiber and fiber-based solutions from Minneapolis to Omaha, extending to Denver, Kansas City, Tulsa, Dallas, Des Moines, Chicago and other major markets.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, subject to regulatory approvals. The purchase price is dependent on net working capital and a contingent payment based on sales performance through June 30, 2018.

 



 

