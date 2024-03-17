TiFin hires former Blackrock exec to lead Sage investment platform

BOULDER — TiFin Group LLC, a Boulder-based financial technology umbrella company, has hired Brooke Juniper as CEO of Sage, its artificial intelligence-driven investment platform.

Juniper was most recently head of digital engagement at multinational investment firm Blackrock Inc.

“We are delighted to welcome Brooke Juniper to the TIFIN family as the CEO of Sage,” TiFin CEO Vinay Nair said in a news release. “Brooke’s deep understanding of advisor needs, investments and technology makes her the ideal leader to guide Sage.”TiFin — “technology in finance” — accelerates startups, buys and sells companies, and advises wealth managers on their technology initiatives.