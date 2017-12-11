Seasonal slowdown affects single-family home sales

LOVELAND — The median-sale prices for single-family homes in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado experienced a seasonal cooling off in November, according to a report released Friday by Loveland-based Information Real Estate Services Inc.

Of the six markets that make up the region, median sale prices in Fort Collins, Greeley/Evans and Estes Park were up slightly, while the prices in the other markets — Boulder, Longmont and Loveland/Berthoud — declined compared with October.

According to the report, the average number of days on the market in November compared with October increased in the majority of markets with Fort Collins holding steady at 73 days, and Longmont decreasing from 60 days in October to 57 in November.

The median sale price in Boulder during November was $923,500, down from its yearly high of $1,050,000 in October. There were 51 sales from 124 listings — the fewest number of listings in the past six months, but up from 91 listings in November 2016. The average number of days on the market was 63.

In Fort Collins, the median sale price for November was $376,000, up from $375,000 in October. There were 227 sales from 555 listings, and the average number of days on the market was 73.

The median sale price in the Greeley/Evans market was up slightly in November to $280,500 compared with $280,000 in October. There were 154 sales from 255 listings, the lowest number of listings for the market since April. The average number of days on the market was 56.

In Longmont, the median sale price declined to $382,500 in November compared with $400,000 in the previous month. There were 97 sales from 137 listings with an average time on the market of 57 days.

The median sale price in the Loveland /Berthoud market was $384,950, down from $390,000 in October, which was the highest month so far in 2017. There were 186 sales from 387 listings, and the average number of days on the market was 76.

In Estes Park, based on 16 sales from 119 listings, the median sale price was $495,000, the second-highest month of the year since June when it reached $500,000.