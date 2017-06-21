Ball donates cans to CAN’d Aid Foundation to be used for disaster relief

LONGMONT — Broomfield-based Ball Corp. (NYSE: BELL) will donate 1 million aluminum cans to Longmont-based Oskar Blues Brewery’s CAN’D Aid Foundation that will be used to provide clean drinking water to communities in the United States in the wake of disasters.

Cans will be filled at Oskar Blues facilities in Colorado, Texas and North Carolina and from those sites will be distributed where needed.

To date, Ball, the CAN’d Aid Foundation and Oskar Blues have collaborated to package and distribute 483,200 cans of clean water to victims of flooding and other disasters, including the water crisis in Flint, Mich.

“At the end of 2015, a flood devastated much of South Carolina, and we were able to quickly and efficiently can and distribute water by partnering with Oskar Blues Brewery in North Carolina to fill cans donated by Ball Corp. We realized we were in a unique position to be able to help in the wake of disasters, and we jumped at the opportunity,” said Diana Ralston of CAN’d Aid. “Now, with Ball’s increased support of 1 million cans, we’re eager to reach this ambitious goal to help as many people as we can.”

The expanded and improved relief effort will include a focus on faster deliveries to areas that most need safe drinking water.

Since its inception in 2013, the CAN’d Aid Foundation has raised more than $2.6 million to support its efforts.