Eaton to get new eatin’ place

Doug’s Diner could open in February, along with bar, bookstore, offices

A new Doug’s Diner restaurant will anchor a historic building revamp in Eaton that’s set to include a bar, a patio in the back, a bookstore and offices on the second floor, according to owner Dawn Hass.

Beth Potter
