Eaton downtown project gets state funding

EATON – The Colorado Department of Transportation recently gave the town of Eaton a $250,000 grant as a part of its Revitalizing Main Street program. The grant will help Eaton create a pedestrian plaza, a 5,000-square-foot seating area for downtown. The new plaza will replace the existing parking lot between Farmers and the Eaton Police Department, according to a news release.

Assistant Town Administrator Greg Brinck said the grant will allow the town to use that money toward street maintenance and other capital projects. This project is part of Eaton’s Downtown Revitalization Plan that the town council adopted last year. The state grant is on top of $1.5 million from the Main Street LIVE Initiative from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs and $1.15 million from the Colorado Department of Transportation, meaning the project is more than 65% funded by grant money, the release stated.

The Eaton Board of Trustees also unanimously approved a 3% sales tax rebate for downtown business owners whose businesses may be disrupted due to construction. Businesses affected by the closure of First Street from Maple Avenue to U.S. Highway 85 during the project construction may be eligible for this rebate. They will receive written notices from the town with more information.

Construction on the plaza is expected to start this summer. Those interested can stay informed about important construction updates by subscribing to the town’s email newsletter and opting in to receive emails about the Downtown Construction Project.