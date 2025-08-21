Genetics firm KromaTid raises $8M Series C

LONGMONT — Longmont-based gene-analysis company KromaTid Inc. has closed a $8 million Series C round led by investor BroadOak Capital Partners after a recent contribution of an additional $3.8 million.

“We are thrilled to have achieved our funding goal, which is a testament to the confidence our investors have in our vision and the unique capabilities of our technology,” KromaTid CEO Jim Chomas said in a prepared statement. “This investment enables us to scale faster, innovate further, and continue delivering the genomic insights that help bring life-changing therapies to patients.”

Funds raised “fuel expansion of KromaTid’s proprietary platforms for detecting chromosomal structural rearrangements, scale operations to meet growing global demand, and advance strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical and academic leaders in cell and gene therapy,” the company said. “… Over the next 12–18 months, KromaTid plans to deploy this funding to accelerate commercial expansion and enhance automation and throughput in its laboratory operations. The company will also invest in strategic hiring across scientific, operational, and customer-facing teams to meet increasing market demand and solidify its leadership position in genomic structural analysis.”

