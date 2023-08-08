Biodesix boosts sales, curbs loss
BOULDER — Biodesix Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a life-sciences company that specializes in developing tools to detect lung disease, had a strong second-quarter performance this year, boosting its year-over-year top and bottom lines.
The company posted total revenue of $11.9 million, an increase of 8% over the same period last year. The result was “driven primarily by strong year-over-year growth in core lung diagnostics,” the company said.
Biodesix’s net loss in the most recent period was $13.4 million, an improvement of about $2.5 million, or 16%, compared to last year’s second quarter.
“I am very pleased to announce another record-setting quarter from our core lung diagnostics,” Biodesix CEO Scott Hutton said in a prepared statement. “In addition to continued sales growth, we had a number of important publications this past quarter that highlighted the benefits to patient care of our lung diagnostic tests in a real-world, clinical setting.”
Biodesix’s stock price finished trading Tuesday at $1.60, up 3.9%.
