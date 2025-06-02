TriSalus Life Sciences names new CFO

WESTMINSTER — TriSalus Life Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: TLSI), a Westminster-based life-sciences company, has appointed David Patience as its new chief financial officer, effective July 1.

Patience replaces James Young, who stepped down May 30 for “personal reasons,” according to a press release. TriSalus’ vice president of finance, Dan Giordano, will serve as acting CFO during the transition period.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to our leadership team,” Mary Szela, president and CEO of TriSalus, said in a prepared statement. “David’s strong expertise in capital markets and proven track record of financial leadership and operational execution will be invaluable and play a crucial role as we drive our next phase of growth. On behalf of our leadership team, I also thank Jim Young for his service and contributions. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Patience joins TriSalus from Tucson, Arizona-based Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., where he has served as CFO since 2023.TriSalus focuses on improving the treatment of liver and pancreatic tumors through a combination of novel drug delivery technology and immunotherapy.

