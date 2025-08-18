Woodward elevates new leader for aerospace biz

FORT COLLINS — Woodward Inc. (Nasdaq: WWD), a Fort Collins-based company that designs, manufactures and services energy-conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets, recently promoted Shawn McLevige to president of the firm’s aerospace division.

Previous aerospace president Terry Voskuil will now serve as the division’s chief technology officer.

McLevige “first joined Woodward in 2008 as program manager. Since then, he has moved into key leadership roles, most recently serving as Vice President and General Manager of Engine and Turbine Fluid Systems for the Industrial segment,” Woodward said in a news release.

Additionally, Alison Seward has been promoted to vice president and general manager of engine and turbine fluid systems.

“These leadership changes reflect the accomplishments of key talent within Woodward and our continued commitment to creating shareholder value as we serve ongoing robust customer demand across our markets,” Woodward CEO Chip Blankenship said in the release.

