Woodward cracks Fortune 1000 list

Woodward Inc.’s headquarters in Fort Collins. Courtesy Woodward

FORT COLLINS — Woodward Inc. (Nasdaq: WWD) made the 2024 Fortune 1000 list of the country’s largest public companies.

The Fort Collins company that designs, manufactures and services energy-conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets was 907th in the magazine’s rankings.

“Woodward’s revenues were approximately $2.91 billion in fiscal year 2023, and the company employs about 9,500 members globally,” the company said in a news release.

SPONSORED CONTENT The 5 C’s to Reopening Your Corporate Café A Spice of Life Café Division shares the 5 C’s to Reopening Your Corporate Café to bring people back to the office!

“Inclusion on the Fortune 1000 list again is yet another reflection of our members’ hard work and dedication to delivering on our commitments,” Woodward CEO Chip Blankenship said in the release. “Around the world, our teams continue to create value for our members, customers, communities, and shareholders. Their success is driven by our values and our purpose to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future.”