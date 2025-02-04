Woodward improves aerospace results despite Boeing headwinds

FORT COLLINS — Woodward Inc. (Nasdaq: WWD) saw its overall sales slip slightly in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, but the Fort Collins company that designs, manufactures and services energy-conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets managed to boost its aerospace revenues despite a slowdown in orders from Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA).

Net sales for the most recent period were $773 million and net earnings were $87 million, down 2% and 3%, respectively, from the first quarter of 2024.

Woodward’s aerospace business boosted sales by 7% in the most recent quarter, while the industrial division saw revenues fall 15%.

“We’re pleased with our strong start to 2025, as our first quarter results were in line with our expectations. Our aerospace segment performed well with growth in both sales and margin despite a pause in deliveries for some Boeing product lines and a reduced delivery rate in others,” Woodward CEO Chip Blankenship said in a prepared statement. “High aircraft utilization continued to drive both commercial and defense aftermarket demand. As anticipated, increased smart defense demand contributed to strong sales in the quarter. In industrial, broad-based strength in power generation, oil and gas, and marine transportation was offset by an expected decline in sales related to China on-highway natural gas trucks.

Woodward expects full-year 2025 sales to fall in the $3.3 billion to $3.5 billion range.

