Foss Swim School now open in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — Foss Swim School, a Minnesota-based chain with several schools across Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin, is marking the grand opening is its first Colorado locations — Westminster and Northglenn — with free swim lessons Monday and ribbon-cutting celebrations later in the week.

The Westminster school is at 6815 W. 88th St.

Additional Foss locations are expected to open this fall in Castle Rock and Lone Tree.

