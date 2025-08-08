Greeley’s Buckeye Welding partners with national firm

GREELEY — Buckeye Welding Supply Co. Inc. is partnering with Meritus Gas Partners, a national portfolio company of AEA Investors Small Business Private Equity, based in New York, the companies announced in a press release.

Financial terms were not disclosed. In addition to its Greeley base, Buckeye maintains offices in Henderson and Sterling.

A Buckeye Welding Supply representative was not immediately available for comment. Herb Brack founded the company in 1979, and co-owners Bill and Ken Brack will remain as equity investors in Meritus, the release said.

“The Brack family has built a great business, which positions us for growth in the Denver market and surrounding areas,” Rob D’Alessandro, president and chief operating officer of Meritus, said in the release. “We are confident that we can expand Buckeye’s capabilities and reach into new markets.”

On its website, Buckeye bills itself as Colorado’s largest inventory of welding equipment and supplies.

The Buckeye/Meritus partnership provides Meritus with a new platform to expand its presence in the Rocky Mountain region, the press release said. At the same time, Meritus announced a partnership with Cameron Welding Supply, based in Stanton, California,

Meritus was founded in December 2020 and is assembling a national network of independent distributors of industrial, medical and specialty gases and welding and safety supplies. AEA Investors is a global company with funds that have about $18 billion of invested and committed capital, according to the release.

