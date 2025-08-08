Arts & Entertainment  August 8, 2025

Dairy Arts Center to buy building from city

Dairy Arts Center in Boulder.
The Boulder City Council has authorized the sale of the Dairy Arts Center building to the nonprofit that runs the center. Courtesy Dairy Arts Center.
By

The Boulder City Council Thursday voted to authorize sale of the property at 2590 Walnut St. to the nonprofit that operates the center, which provides cooperative workspaces for local artists and venues for live performances. The sale was approved as part of the council’s consent agenda.

Christopher Wood
Christopher Wood is editor and publisher of BizWest, a regional business journal covering Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties. Wood co-founded the Northern Colorado Business Report in 1995 and served as publisher of the Boulder County Business Report until the two publications were merged to form BizWest in 2014. From 1990 to 1995, Wood served as reporter and managing editor of the Denver Business Journal. He is a Marine Corps veteran and a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder. He has won numerous awards from the Colorado Press Association, Society of Professional Journalists and the Alliance of Area Business Publishers.
