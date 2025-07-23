‘Everything You Always Wanted to Know About the Sundance Film Festival’ event Thursday

BOULDER — The organizers of the Sundance Film Festival are kicking off a series of community events in the lead up to the festival’s 2027 Boulder debut with a sold-out panel discussion called “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About the Sundance Film Festival.”

Participants in the panel will include Sundance head of public programming Eugene Hernandez, Sundance senior programmers Heidi Zwicker and John Nein, and film directors Pete Nicks and Sean Wang.

For more information click here. Tickets to the event were free, but were sold out as of Wednesday.

