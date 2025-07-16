ClingerHagerman adds Randy Watkins to spearhead Colorado expansion

GREELEY — ClingerHagerman LLC, an accounting firm based in Laramie, Wyoming, has added Randy Watkins as a partner to spearhead the growth of the firm’s Colorado practice.

Watkins brings more than 25 years of assurance and auditing experience to ClingerHagerman, including tenures at BDO US PC and ACM LLP, successor to the Greeley-based Watkins & Schommer Inc. He most recently served as an assurance principal, with emphasis on governmental, nonprofit, construction, manufacturing and distribution sectors.

ClingerHagerman offers boutique assurance, accounting and consulting services for local governments, special districts and nonprofit entities in Wyoming and Northern Colorado.

ClingerHagerman managing partner Abbey Hagerman, audit partner Micah Clinger and Watkins formerly worked at BDO and ACM.

“We’re excited to be getting the gang back together,” Hagerman said in a written statement. “With the addition of Randy to the firm, we will be adding substantial relevant experience and expertise to an already impressive bench. This will position the firm to more effectively serve clients throughout Colorado, and neighboring states.”

A native of Greeley, Watkins has “cultivated extensive professional and community ties throughout Northern Colorado — strengthening ClingerHagerman’s local presence,” according to a press release.

“I’m very excited to be joining former colleagues at ClingerHagerman LLC, a premier local firm serving governmental and non-profit entities, and privately held companies in the construction, and manufacturing industries throughout the Colorado and Wyoming area,” Watkins said in a LinkedIn post.

