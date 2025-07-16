Arts groups in Boulder, Larimer counties win state grants

DENVER — The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade’s Colorado Creative Industries Division recently awarded 25 Folk and Traditional Arts Project grants to 25 recipients, including several in Boulder and Larimer counties.

The local recipients of $3,000 in grant funding are:

Boulder County

Firehouse Art Center — Mexican Artesania Artist Residency at the St. Vrain Valley School District.

Samba Colorado — “Viva La Salsa!,” a three-day cultural event and dance-theatre production in Boulder, celebrating Afro-Caribbean and Latin salsa music and dance traditions.

Larimer County

Arcinda — Public performances of Javanese gamelan music, dance and puppetry.

“Folk and traditional arts are the conduit to the history and cultural identity of Colorado’s diverse communities. We are honored to support the artists and organizations who uphold their communities’ traditions and contribute to making art accessible to all,” CCI director Josh Blanchard said in a prepared statement.

