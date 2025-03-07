‘Wicked’ star Erivo to keynote CU’s Conference on World Affairs

BOULDER — British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo, whose performance as Elphaba in the 2024 film adaptation of the musical “Wicked” earned her a second Oscar nomination for best actress, will be keynote speaker in April at the University of Colorado Boulder’s 77th annual Conference on World Affairs, organizers announced Friday.

Registration to attend the April 7-11 conference opens the week of March 17.

Erivo, one of the few individuals nominated for Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Oscar awards — and winning all but the Oscar — will participate in a discussion moderated by Stefanie Johnson, director of CU Boulder’s Center for Leadership, during the conference. The discussion will span Erivo’s life journey and her experience of being a woman in the arts industry.

Registration for Erivo’s appearance opens the week of March 17.

An annual community tradition on the CU campus, the 2025 conference’s theme is “lead, innovate and impact.” Fifty-three thought leaders and experts across eight categories, including arts, business, human condition, international affairs, politics and media, and science and technology, will engage in discussions on today’s top issues.

SPONSORED CONTENT

To increase access, CWA is intentionally free and offers some sessions in-person and some livestreamed. Erivo’s talk will not be livestreamed.Conference registration and lists of speakers and panels are now available. For more information, subscribe to CWA updates.

on Facebook on LinkedIn