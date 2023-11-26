Tattoo parlor planned in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — A tattoo parlor could soon take over a vacant storefront in a strip mall at 6811 W. 120th Ave. in Broomfield.

Broomfield’s Land Use Review Commission will hold a special-use hearing Monday evening for an application from Pay on Time LLC and Bryan Alfaro to open the Dream Tattoo Studio.

“The atmosphere of the studio is to provide clients and the artist with a private, more in-depth tattoo sessions,” according to a memo provided by the applicant to Broomfield planning staff. “The studio would be by appointment only in order to keep the environment more relaxed and dedicated for each client. The goal is to dedicate an entire day for one or two clients to ensure the best art possible.”

The zoning designation for the retail area at West 120th Avenue does allow for tattoo businesses, but requires a special review.

A neighborhood meeting on the proposal was held this month, according to city planning documents, and one resident expressed support for Dream Tattoo Studio. In letters to planning staff, other neighbors voiced concerns.

“The tenant space will include the tattooing area, where the equipment will be kept sanitary as per applicable local and state health requirements. In addition to the tattooing area, there will be a separate area when the clients will be able to take breaks, eat and hydrate during long tattooing sessions, a lobby/waiting room where the client can have at most two guests, and a designated area for a receptionist,” a memo to planners said. “There is no outdoor area associated with this proposed use, the business operation will occur within the enclosed tenant space. No children will be allowed in the business.”