Lafayette’s Last Mile Education Fund gifted $750K to help students in South

LAFAYETTE — The Last Mile Education Fund, a Lafayette-based nonprofit that helps financially vulnerable technology and engineering students on the verge of graduating college, recently reported receipt of an anonymous $750,000 gift to support students in Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee.

“We are deeply grateful for this generous investment in students across the South,” Last Mile CEO Ruthe Farmer said in a prepared statement. “Too often, a small financial gap is all that stands between a student and graduation. This funding will ensure that more students in Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee can finish what they started and step into the future they’ve worked so hard to build.”

Over the past five years, Last Mile claims to have invested more than $13 million in roughly 10,500 students.

“This new funding will help reach even more students at the finish line — bridging financial gaps and expanding access where it’s needed most,” the organization said.

