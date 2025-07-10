Loveland’s Pulse, Longmont’s NextLight ranked 1st, 3rd in nation

Two Northern Colorado-based municipal broadband providers, Pulse in Loveland and NextLight in Longmont, have been named among the top three internet service providers in the nation, according to a recent industry ranking by PCMag based on speed tests and customer satisfaction data.

Pulse, the community-owned fiber-optic internet utility serving Loveland and Timnath, earned the top overall spot, edging out Google Fiber and other large national providers and garnering praise for its high-speed performance and exceptional customer satisfaction. NextLight, operated by the City of Longmont for more than a decade, secured the No. 3 spot thanks to its outstanding local support and reliability.

PCMag’s rankings highlight a consistent trend: Municipal fiber networks are outperforming their corporate counterparts when it comes to service, speed and customer trust, officials say.

“It’s no surprise to us that people are choosing local,” Pulse manager Brieana Harmel-Reed said in a prepared statement. “Being community-owned means we put people over profits. We live here, we work here, and we care deeply about delivering fast, reliable internet service that makes life better for our neighbors.”

Added Valerie Dodd, executive director of NextLight, “With a local city-owned provider, everything is about the customer. Our residents and businesses know they can count on NextLight for high-quality service, that they’re connected to a neighbor who will stand behind them and meet their needs.”

The analysis was compiled from thousands of speed tests and reader surveys.

