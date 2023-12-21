Pulse to move operations to Forge Campus

LOVELAND — Loveland Pulse will move its operations to the Forge Campus. The city utility that operates the communitywide broadband network has signed a lease to take over 13,000 square feet of space in Building C of the campus at 815 14th St. SW.

This new location in Suite 100 of the C building will serve as the central office for the operation plus add retail space where customers can see Pulse services and handle account-related tasks such as signing up for services or exchanging equipment. The utility previously worked from second floor offices in the Independent Financial bank building at 2695 W. Eisenhower Blvd.

Jay Dokter, general partner at the Forge Campus, which formerly was the Hewlett-Packard Co. location in Loveland, welcomed the operation to the campus. “We are excited to welcome Pulse to Forge Campus. As a community-centric business, Pulse is expected to bring increased foot traffic from the general community, which is a win for many of our existing tenants. Pulse’s presence will undoubtedly contribute to our vibrant atmosphere.”

Brieana Reed-Harmel, municipal fiber manager, shed light on the significance of the lease agreement, saying, “Pulse is named for its convergence of fiber-optic technology, symbolized by pulses of light, and a community with heart. This Loveland icon of innovation and technology is the perfect location for us as we move into our next chapter. We look forward to offering convenient access to Pulse, further strengthening our commitment to serving our community.”

Renovations to transform the open warehouse space into offices and a modern retail store are scheduled to begin in early 2024. Pulse plans to begin operating out of the new location in the second quarter of 2024.