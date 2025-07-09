Maxar wins nearly $205M in Middle Eastern defense contracts

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies, a Westminster-based aerospace company specializing in satellite imagery, recently inked three new contracts for its Maxar Intelligence division that total $204.7 million.

The contracts “will help accelerate sovereign defense and intelligence capabilities and space leadership across the Middle East and Africa (MEA),” Maxar said in a news release.

The company did not specify which entities in the region it will service with these contracts.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“The contracts, which expand on Maxar’s two decades-long leadership in the region, are built around Maxar’s Direct Access Program (DAP) offering,” the release said. “The MEA customers will have direct access to Maxar’s industry-leading satellite constellation and geospatial intelligence products, including very high-resolution satellite imagery, 3D terrain data and advanced analytics for persistent monitoring in near real-time.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn