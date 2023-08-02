Maxar-built ‘largest’ commercial satellite successfully launched

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR), a Westminster-based aerospace company specializing in satellite imagery, launched what it is calling “the largest commercial communications satellite ever built” last week.

Maxar’s Jupiter 3 satellite. Courtesy Maxar

“Jupiter 3 is an ultra high-density, high-capacity and high-throughput satellite that will join the Hughes Jupiter fleet, which includes four other Maxar-built spacecraft. The new satellite features customized architecture based on a broad range of technology advances, including industry-first Q- and V-band gateway feeder links, the miniaturization of electronics, solid state amplifiers and highly efficient spot beam antenna designs,” the company said in a news release.

The Jupiter 3 was “manufactured by Maxar in Palo Alto, California, and launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida,” Maxar said.