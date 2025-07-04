Human Bean to raise funds for Windsor Gives

WINDSOR — Human Bean Northern Colorado will raise funds for Windsor Gives as part of its monthly Guest Barista Day. The coffee outlet will donate 10% of sales made July 8 at its 405 E. Main St. location

Windsor Gives provides the community with free endurance events that improve the lives of people of all ages while uniting families and organizations. Windsor Gives helps schools with free kids’ fun runs, athletic scholarships for individuals to run races, and free virtual or in-person events such as challenges, fun runs and educational seminars. Windsor Gives also gives back to other local nonprofits that also make a positive impact.

Representatives from Windsor Gives will be on site from 9 to 11:00 a.m. to speak with customers and increase awareness of their mission. Any cash donations made by customers will also be donated to the nonprofit. To learn more about Windsor Gives visit windsorgives.org.

