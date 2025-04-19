Human Bean to raise money for A Courageous Rose

FORT COLLINS — Human Bean Northern Colorado will donate 10% of sales from its 1822 S. College Ave. location on April 24 to benefit A Courageous Rose.

A Courageous Rose is a survivor-led anti-trafficking organization that empowers trafficking survivors to reclaim their power and rebuild their lives, while also equipping the Northern Colorado community with the truth about human trafficking.

Representatives from A Courageous Rose will be onsite for Human Bean’s Guest Barista Days from 9 to 11 a.m. to talk to customers and increase awareness of their mission. Cash donations made by customers will also be donated to the nonprofit.

