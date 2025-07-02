Seasonal snow pros partner with Elevations for year-round financial security

Seasonal employees face uncertain employment during the off-season and often need specialized services to help them plan, save and maintain financial security all year long.

A professional ski and snowboard instructors association figured a credit union would be a good way to help seasonal snow sports employees get those services, since credit unions often include financial wellness in addition to their regular banking and credit card services. To do this, the Professional Ski Instructors of America-American Association of Snowboard Instructors recently joined a Select Employer Group program offered by Broomfield-based Elevations Credit Union.

“They reached out to us, since they wanted a partner…