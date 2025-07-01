Vail issuing debt to pay for stock repurchases

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc.’s (NYSE: MTN) said Monday that it plans to sell $500 million in senior notes due in 2030 to help “repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility incurred to fund the repurchase of $200 million of its outstanding shares of common stock completed in June 2025 and the repurchase or repayment of a portion of” other notes that mature next year.

The $500 million debt offering was upsized during the trading day on Monday from $400 million.

Vail’s stock price traded down a few pennies Monday, closing the day at $157.13.

