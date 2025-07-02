Economy & Economic Development  July 2, 2025

Carbon Valley calling: Tri-Towns adding new retailers, homes, manufacturers

Agilent, Frederick
An architect’s rendering depicts the $725 million, 198,000 square-foot expansion of Agilent Technologies’ oligo manufacturing facility on its campus in Frederick. Courtesy Agilent
While Frederick, Firestone and Dacono might not have the same level of name recognition — What do we call them, anyway? The Tri-Towns? The Carbon Valley? — as some of their peer cities along the Front Range, they offer that crucial ingredient for growth: location, location, location.

Adjacent to the region’s vehicular backbone and a quick trip from larger communities in Denver, Boulder, Longmont, Fort Collins and Greeley, the Tri-Towns are adding residences for commuters looking for more bang for their bucks and businesses aimed at attracting shoppers from those nearby cities.

A Maryland native, Lucas has worked at news agencies from Wyoming to South Carolina before putting roots down in Colorado.

With BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, Dallas worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou School of Journalism grad, Dallas started as a sports writer and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He especially loves covering our mountain communities.
