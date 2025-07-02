Carbon Valley calling: Tri-Towns adding new retailers, homes, manufacturers

While Frederick, Firestone and Dacono might not have the same level of name recognition — What do we call them, anyway? The Tri-Towns? The Carbon Valley? — as some of their peer cities along the Front Range, they offer that crucial ingredient for growth: location, location, location.

Adjacent to the region’s vehicular backbone and a quick trip from larger communities in Denver, Boulder, Longmont, Fort Collins and Greeley, the Tri-Towns are adding residences for commuters looking for more bang for their bucks and businesses aimed at attracting shoppers from those nearby cities.

Todd Gullette, managing broker with RE/MAX of Boulder, told BizWest…