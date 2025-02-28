Dacono sets new 157-acre City Center plan in motion

DACONO — The City of Dacono has embarked on a 20-year plan to create a walkable downtown city center that will include space for business, housing and public spaces.

The Dacono City Council approved the plan, developed with DTJ Design out of Boulder, on Monday, Feb. 24.

The plan is a collaboration with Dacono leadership and residents to prioritize “connectivity, sustainability and a strong local identity.

“The plan envisions a thoughtfully designed city center that enhances quality of life, attracts investment, and creates a true gathering place where people want to live, work, and spend time,” Jennifer Krieger, Dacono city manager, said in a news release. “This vision sets the stage for a thriving city center that will provide new opportunities for businesses and residents while preserving the character of our city.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

The plan focuses on creating a downtown with walkable plazas, green spaces, and active streetscapes that encourage community interaction, the release stated. It also introduces a mix of housing options to accommodate families, young professionals, and seniors while supporting economic growth through new opportunities for retail, dining and commercial spaces.

In all, the plan, which identifies a 157-acre development area bordered by Grandview and Colorado Boulevards and Colorado Highway 52 to the north, calls for 39 acres of residential housing, 10 acres each of mixed-use and civic spaces, and 61 acres of parks and open space.

Sustainability is another key priority, with an emphasis on parks, trails, and environmentally responsible urban design that promotes wellness and connectivity, the release stated.

Residents involved said having a city center could mean the difference between people choosing to visit Dacono and driving by on their way elsewhere.

The city will get to work on the plan immediately.

Established in 1908, the City of Dacono is a growing community in southwest Weld County.

on Facebook on LinkedIn