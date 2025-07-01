Weld Food Bank CEO retiring after a quarter-century with group

GREELEY — Weld Food Bank leader Bob O’Connor plans to retire at the end of 2025.

O’Connor joined the Weld Food Bank in 1998 as the director of operations. He was promoted to the top leadership role in 2012.

AJ Roche, president of the nonprofit group’s board of directors thanked O’Connor for his passion, which Roche said inspired him to get involved with the food bank.

“We are incredibly grateful for all he has done and the legacy he leaves behind,” Roche said in a press statement.

The board of directors will hold a nationwide search for O’Connor’s replacement. Weld Food Bank plans to invite the community to a retirement celebration later this year at its food warehouse at 1108 H St., in Greeley, although no date has been set, said spokesman Weston Edmunds.

The nonprofit group reported assets of $11.4 million in June 2024, the most recent period for which information was available, according to its annual report. The group distributed 15.6 million pounds of food in its last fiscal year; more than half of which was fresh produce, meat and dairy, according to the press statement. It serves more than 88,000 people every year.

on Facebook on LinkedIn