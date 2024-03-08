Weld food, housing program receives federal grant

WELD COUNTY — United Way of Weld County has received a $121,860 federal grant to support the county’s emergency food and shelter programs.

Organizations — nonprofit, faith-based or governmental — that serve Weld County residents with food and shelter services are eligible to apply for aid from the grant, the United Way said in a written statement. The application deadline is April 1. Inquiries can be directed to Ernest Cienfuegos-Baca, vice president of community impact at United Way, ecienfuegosbaca@UnitedWay-Weld.org or by phone at 970-353-6176.

United Way of Weld County leads and facilitates the Weld County Emergency Food and Shelter Program local board, which oversees the distribution of funds. The board, composed of community representatives, local government officials and nonprofit agency members, evaluates applications and makes funding recommendations.

EFSP funds are intended to supplement existing services and cannot be used to initiate new programs.

Established in 1983, the Emergency Food and Shelter Program assists local organizations in addressing situations related to food and shelter. Governed by a national board chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the program involves organizations such as the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, and The Salvation Army.

Over its four-decade history, local United Way chapters have facilitated the distribution of more than $5 billion in EFSP funds, benefiting thousands of human services agencies across numerous communities nationwide.