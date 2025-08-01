Weld United Way awards $650K to area nonprofits

GREELEY — United Way of Weld County has awarded $650,000 in grants to local nonprofit agencies as part of its 2025–2026 Collective Impact Fund. These grants will support initiatives that address key community priorities in cradle-to-career support and household stability.

This year, 51 qualifying applications were submitted by 46 nonprofit organizations, representing a total funding request of $1.37 million — more than double the funds available. The awarded grants support programs that align with United Way’s four strategic initiative areas: Aging Well, Reading Great by 8, Thrive by 25 and Weld’s Way Home.

“We are incredibly inspired by the quality and depth of the applications we received,” Melanie Woolman, president and CEO of United Way of Weld County, said in a prepared statement. “This process is a true testament to the Collective Impact process and how United Way can leverage funding to support our partners who do amazing work throughout the county.”

Each funding application underwent a thorough, community-centered review process. A panel of volunteer reviewers composed of nonprofit leaders, educators, public sector professionals and United Way staff assessed the proposals for alignment with the organization’s mission, effectiveness and potential for measurable impact.

The 2025–2026 Collective Impact Fund Review Board included: Ernest Cienfuegos-Baca and Ty Lamm of United Way of Weld County; Carla Ikenouye of the Greeley Interfaith Association; Elena Rosenfeld of the High Plains Library District; Kelly Jackson of Aims Community College; Karin Crandall of Weld County Human Services; Staci Moffatt and Deb Callies of City of Greeley Homeless Solutions; and Anthony Asmus from the United Way of Weld County Board of Directors.

Final awards were allocated across all four initiative areas, with 38% of the total funding supporting Weld’s Way Home (addressing homelessness), 25% supporting Thrive by 25 (youth success), 21% for Aging Well, and 16% for Reading Great by 8 (early childhood education and resources).

