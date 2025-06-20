Ziggi’s Coffee to open 4th Longmont location

LONGMONT — Mead-based Ziggi’s Coffee will open its fourth Longmont location next week near Clover Basin Drive and Airport Road.

The rapidly growing specialty coffee franchise, which opened its first store on Longmont’s Main Street 21 years ago, will open the new 1,800-square-foot café and drive-thru next Friday at 3730 Bramante Drive, bringing 30 new jobs to the area.

To celebrate the grand opening, Ziggi’s will host a weeklong series of events and promotions July 7-12, beginning with a fundraiser to benefit local schools within the St. Vrain Valley School District. Ziggi’s will donate 10% of all sales between July 7 and July 11 to Blue Mountain Elementary, Eagle Crest Elementary, Altona Middle School and Silver Creek High School, with the funds split evenly among the schools.

The celebration will culminate from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 12, when all customers will receive 50% off any menu drink. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the location will offer face painting, a balloon artist, cornhole games, presentations from the Longmont Humane Society, and local mascot Monty the Longmonster.

At noon, Ziggi’s will present a check with the fundraiser proceeds to representatives from the four local schools.

“We are thrilled to open our fourth location in Longmont, a place that means so much to Ziggi’s,” Brandon Knudsen, co-founder and CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee, said in a prepared statement. “This is where our journey began and we’re honored to continue growing the same community that supported my wife, Camrin, and I more than 20 years ago. This new location will allow us to serve even more residents of Longmont while giving back to some of the schools nearby as part of the celebration.”

Scott Cook, CEO of the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce, added that “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Brandon and Camrin for several years and it’s been incredible to watch Ziggi’s Coffee grow from a local startup into a thriving national brand, all while staying deeply rooted in Longmont. Their continued expansion, including this fourth location in Longmont, is a testament to their impact on our local economy and community. As active members of the Chamber, we’re proud to support them and excited to help celebrate this newest opening in the west side of Longmont.”

The nationwide franchise has more than 100 locations across 22 states and more than 200 in development.

