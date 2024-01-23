Thai eatery to open Longmont location

LONGMONT – Busaba, a Thai restaurant that already has three locations in the Boulder Valley, will soon open a fourth in southwest Longmont.

The new 1,800-square-foot location at 2343 Clover Basin Drive, which had housed a Firehouse Subs eatery and still carries that sign, will open in “three or four months,” said owner Shekhar Pokhrel.

“The construction part was delayed for a while, but we are now on the move,” Pokhrel said. “I used to live in Longmont and love that neighborhood. Longmont is growing before my eyes, and my Longmont customers have been asking me for many years about opening there.”

Pokhrel said the new location would employ 10 to 15 people.

Busaba’s first location, at 133 McCaslin Blvd., Unit H, in Louisville, was opened in 2010 by Shan Phairatphiboon, her brother, Oak, and their mother, Cat. Pokhrel, a native of Nepal, a software engineer and a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds School of Business, bought it when the owners retired in 2019, then followed in 2022 with an opening at 4800 Baseline Road, Unit A-110 in Boulder, and eight months ago at 3120 Village Vista Drive, Unit 102, in Erie.

“Busaba” means “flower” in the language of Thailand, and Pokhrel said the cuisine is focused on the Bangkok region but includes dishes from all parts of the Southeast Asian country.