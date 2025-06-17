Evans apartment complex trades for $1M+

EVANS — A pair of adjacent fourplex apartment buildings in Evans recently traded for more than $1.3 million, which, according to real estate brokerage CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), “marks the highest price-per-unit of a multifamily sale in Evans for the past two years.”

The buildings at 3911-3925 Central St. — just east of U.S. Highway 85 — were built in 2003, “and consist of three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,036 square feet,” CBRE said.

The seller, according to Weld County real estate records, was Evans Properties LLC, a holding company registered to the Denver address of real estate developer and investor Weins Development Group LLC, and the buyer was 3911 Central LLC, an entity registered with Colorado Secretary of State’s office in April to a residential address in Johnstown.

CBRE broker Charlie Mitelhaus represented the seller in the transaction.

“These apartments have a floorplan that is typically highly sought after in this submarket, reflected in the 100% occupancy rate at the time of purchase,” Mitelhaus said in a prepared statement. “Coupled with being located in one of the fastest growing counties in the state, this in-demand apartment complex is a great investment.”

