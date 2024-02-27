PorchLight Real Estate Group hires prez from Texas brokerage

PorchLight Real Estate Group president Jolene Weinstein. Courtesy PorchLight.

BROOMFIELD — PorchLight Real Estate Group, a residential real estate brokerage with offices in Broomfield and agents throughout the Boulder Valley and Denver regions, has hired Jolene Weinstein as its president.

Weinstein was previously the chief operating officer at Realty Austin in Texas.

“In her new role as president, Weinstein will spearhead the strategic direction of PorchLight Real Estate Group, overseeing key aspects of the company’s operations and contributing to its growth trajectory,” the brokerage said in a news release.

In a prepared statement, Weinstein said, “I am honored to step into the role of president at PorchLight Real Estate Group. This is an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to working with the talented team to drive innovation, enhance client experiences, and contribute to PorchLight’s continued success in the Colorado real estate market.”